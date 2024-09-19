Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace Purchases 50,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Treace purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $265,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,523,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,637,634.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance
NASDAQ TMCI opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.98.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on TMCI. Truist Financial cut their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Treace Medical Concepts
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Treace Medical Concepts
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.