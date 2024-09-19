Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,404 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $375.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $382.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.67.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

