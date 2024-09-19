Tredje AP fonden Sells 121 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $8,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $503.84 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.13, a PEG ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

