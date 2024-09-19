Tredje AP fonden Sells 196 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 29.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Gartner by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Gartner Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IT opened at $506.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $515.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

