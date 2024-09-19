Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 12351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

Tree Island Steel Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.21 million, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of C$57.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.3627312 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.