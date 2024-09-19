Triad Group (LON:TRD) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.57). Approximately 6,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 22,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.70).
Triad Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,500.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 277.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Triad Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Triad Group
About Triad Group
Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Triad Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.