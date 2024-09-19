Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 9000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.