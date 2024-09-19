Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

TRMB stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.09. 386,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,324. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

