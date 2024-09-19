TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

TriNet Group has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriNet Group to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TNET stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 150,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,376. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.17. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

