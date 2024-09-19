TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Holdings Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,217,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,809 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $121,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.4 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.67.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

