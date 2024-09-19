Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

