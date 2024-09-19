Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Stock Price Down 36.6%

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 36.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.20 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.60). Approximately 2,321,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 478,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.80 ($0.95).

Triple Point Energy Transition Trading Down 33.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Triple Point Energy Transition Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 36.13%. This is a boost from Triple Point Energy Transition’s previous dividend of $1.38. Triple Point Energy Transition’s dividend payout ratio is -8,571.43%.

About Triple Point Energy Transition

Triple Point Energy Transition plc invests in energy system projects in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It focuses on investments in low carbon decentralised energy generation, energy storage and distribution, and onsite energy generation and low carbon consumption. The company was formerly known as Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc and changed its name to Triple Point Energy Transition plc in August 2022.

