Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.00

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.87), with a volume of 641967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.80 ($0.87).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68. The company has a market capitalization of £256.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.33 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.98.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

