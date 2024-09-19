Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.20

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.20 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 65.10 ($0.86), with a volume of 296259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.70 ($0.87).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £256.15 million, a PE ratio of 724.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

