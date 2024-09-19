Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.93

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.93 and traded as low as C$39.82. Trisura Group shares last traded at C$41.06, with a volume of 103,121 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 76.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$772.20 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.1264456 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total value of C$1,325,530.49. In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total value of C$1,325,530.49. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

