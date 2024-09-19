trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $127.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

