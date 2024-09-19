Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Tronox were worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROX. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $19,152,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 626,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,630,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,564,000 after purchasing an additional 449,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

