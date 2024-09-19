TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Shares Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.97 and last traded at $39.97. 955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.04.
The company has a market cap of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25.
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
