Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $15.62

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $15.10. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 3,217,641 shares trading hands.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 4.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
