Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $15.62

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $15.10. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 3,217,641 shares trading hands.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at $361,315.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at $844,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Further Reading

