Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.57. 320,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

