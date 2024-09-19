Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 933.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after buying an additional 34,678,944 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,574,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,682,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $14,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,574,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,682,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $12,085,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,073,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $449,025,722. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

