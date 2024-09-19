TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.00

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.18), with a volume of 4320566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.20 ($1.28).
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Tuesday.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
