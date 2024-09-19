TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TT Electronics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
