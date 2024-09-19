TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised TT Electronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
