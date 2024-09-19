TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised TT Electronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTGPF

TT Electronics Stock Performance

TT Electronics Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.