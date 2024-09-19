Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.16

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.16 and traded as high as $22.96. Tucows shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 46,321 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Tucows Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $248.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in shares of Tucows by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,014,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tucows by 81.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

