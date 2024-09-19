Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $33.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tyra Biosciences traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 30912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 3.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.01.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
Read More
