Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $33.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tyra Biosciences traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 30912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYRA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 338,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.