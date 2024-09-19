Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of TYRA opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

