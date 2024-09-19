Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading 6% Higher

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.35. 36,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 143,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

