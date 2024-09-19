Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Boosted by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

