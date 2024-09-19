U-BX Technology Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 24th (NASDAQ:UBXG)

U-BX Technology’s (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 24th. U-BX Technology had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

U-BX Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of UBXG stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03. U-BX Technology has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $35.44.

U-BX Technology Company Profile

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

