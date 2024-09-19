U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading 6% Higher

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
U.S. GoldMining Trading Up 6.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.
U.S. GoldMining Company Profile
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
