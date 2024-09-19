Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.