Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 118.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

