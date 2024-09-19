Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.25 and last traded at $73.21. Approximately 4,162,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 18,251,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.52.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

