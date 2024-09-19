UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $939.58 and last traded at $943.29. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $953.90.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $943.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $887.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

About UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

The UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (FBGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2X levered exposure to the total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index, with quarterly leverage resets. FBGX was launched on Jun 11, 2014 and is issued by UBS.

