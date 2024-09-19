UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,767,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $52,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.