UBS Group Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $29.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.38.

APA stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. APA has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

