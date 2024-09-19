Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $400.30 and last traded at $402.62. 252,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 936,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.00. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

