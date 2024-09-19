Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.99 and last traded at $88.99. 911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

