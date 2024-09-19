Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.99 and last traded at $88.99. 911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance
About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.