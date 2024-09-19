Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.01

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $7.54. Unifi shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 75,360 shares.

Unifi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

Unifi Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Unifi by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,605 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 899,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 84,989 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.