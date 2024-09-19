Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.01

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $7.54. Unifi shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 75,360 shares.
Unifi Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi
Unifi Company Profile
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
