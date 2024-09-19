Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Unilever were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 17.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

UL opened at $64.39 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

