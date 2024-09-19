United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Shares Down 1.1%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 24,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 22,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
United Homes Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $270.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.42 million during the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 1,013.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United Homes Group
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
See Also
