United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Shares Down 1.1%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 24,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 22,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $270.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.42 million during the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 1,013.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Homes Group stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of United Homes Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UHG Free Report ) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.61% of United Homes Group worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

