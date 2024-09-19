United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.57 and last traded at $132.63. Approximately 789,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,214,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.