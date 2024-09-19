United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE URI opened at $773.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $801.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $715.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.31.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

