United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.32. 34,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 59,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 28.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

