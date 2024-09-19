United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35.

NYSE X opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Glj Research raised United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.57 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.76.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

