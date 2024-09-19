United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Glj Research raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.57 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.76.

United States Steel stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. United States Steel has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

