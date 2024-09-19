United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 3.1%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $35.24. 2,426,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,478,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

