United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 435.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,694,888.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $1,130,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $40,808.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,766.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,474 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $342.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $366.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.36.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

