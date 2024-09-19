Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Universal Electronics Price Performance
Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 79,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.14.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.86 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Electronics
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.